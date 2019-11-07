Morning Forecast, Thursday November 7, 2019

This morning will chilly with showers. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Today will be a rather cloudy day with rain. Late today the rain will mix in with some wet snow. Tonight, you’ll want to use caution because roadways could become slick. In the northwest and also on the ridges, we could pick up an inch of snowfall into Friday, everywhere else it will be a dusting. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will fall in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

There will be a cool down for the weekend. It will be quite chilly. Our average low temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 30s, and that is where our high temperatures will be. Friday we will have high temperatures only in the lower to mid 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday we will have snow showers early and they will taper to flurries as the day goes on. Otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. This could be the coldest night so far this season.

Saturday there will be a mostly sunny sky as high pressure is in place. Despite the sunshine, it is going to be another chilly day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night we could see a shower or snow shower around. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Monday we will have a cloudy sky with showers and snow showers. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with a few snow showers. Wednesday will be a bitter cold day for November. Our high temperatures on Wednesday may not make it out of the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun along with flurries.