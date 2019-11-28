Morning Forecast, Thursday November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving! Wind Advisory is still in place until 10:00 AM for Clearfield and Cameron Counties. Blair, Cambria, Centre, Bedford, Huntingdon, and Somerset Counties are under a Wind Advisory until 1:00 PM. Watch for branches down on the roadways as you travel. You may also want to secure objects down around your house outside so they don’t blow away. Today there will be variable cloudiness with a few flurries. Today will be a colder day and blustery. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. We will have temperatures today in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

If you are shopping Thursday night into Friday morning, you will want to bundle up. It will be dry, but it will be chilly. Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our next system will arrive. Saturday clouds will increase and a chilly rain or wintry mix will develop. This could disrupt travel. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Saturday night we will have rain, ice and snow around. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some snow showers mixed with showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sun with some snow showers too. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be sunshine mixing with a few clouds. There also could be a few flurries. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. The rest of next week is going to be chilly with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.