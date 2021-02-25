Morning Forecast, Thursday February 25, 2021

This morning we have a chilly wind with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We also have a variable cloudy sky this morning. Later today there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the northwest. It will be a blustery day with winds between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky. Our temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday there will be a sunny to start and then clouds increase. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. Friday into Saturday morning we could see a bit of a wintry mix. Saturday we will be cloudy with some showers mainly early in the day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be cloudy with a shower or snow shower. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday we will have a cloudy day with some showers. It looks like at this time we will have more showers in southern counties. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday are high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Monday we will have a windy day with a mix of clouds and some sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Winds on Tuesday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the mid 40s. Wednesday there will be clouds with some sun along with a shower or two. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s.