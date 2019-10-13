Morning forecast Sunday, October 13, 2019

Mainly dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will make it the perfect weekend to enjoy fall festivities. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with a few more clouds building into southeastern areas during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be right where they should be for this time of year with highs reaching into the low 60s. The overnight hours will remain mostly clear and lows will dip into the low 40s.

Conditions will remain quiet and calm for the start of the work week. A mostly sunny sky will be seen Monday with highs hanging around the mid 60s. Lows will once again dip into the low 40s. A few more patchy clouds will be seen Tuesday otherwise; it will be mainly sunny and dry. Highs will sit around the mid 60s and lows will dip into the mid 40s.

The region will see its next chance for rain Wednesday as a front moves through. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be average with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. A stray shower may linger into Thursday morning otherwise things will dry out. A mix of clouds will be seen and it will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will struggle to break into the low 50s. The overnight hours will also be cold with lows dropping into the 30s.

It will remain dry Friday under a mostly sunny sky, but temperatures will not be much warmer. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 50s. Temperatures will be seasonal overnight with lows dipping into the 40s. Temperatures will return to average by the start of next weekend and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen.