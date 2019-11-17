Morning forecast Sunday, November 17, 2019

A low pressure system will hug the coast for the end of the weekend but won’t create many impacts to the region. Some cloud cover may brush southeastern areas Sunday creating a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highs will hang around 40 degrees for the day. Some cloud cover will linger in southeastern areas overnight as the coastal low slowly moves out. Lows will dip into the 20s.

Conditions will change moving into next week. While temperatures will be slightly warmer they will still be below average with highs in the 40s. A little more cloud cover will also be seen with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Monday. There is also a very small chance that drizzle or a stray flurry may been seen in spots. Confidence as to when the next chance for precipitation will be seen is still low. However, the region is expected to run into its next chance for wintry precipitation during the middle of the week.

It will be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs remaining in the 40s. A light mix of rain and snow also looks to pass through both days. Sunshine will be seen briefly Thursday before cloud cover rolls back in as the next developing system approaches. Showers will begin to move in for the evening hours and temperatures will steadily fall Thursday night through Friday. Showers will carry over into Friday and mix with some snow later in the day.

