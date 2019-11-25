Morning Forecast, Monday November 25, 2019

After a blustery day yesterday, today high pressure will be in place. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures today will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. The southerly breeze will help it feel warmer today. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night clouds will increase. Winds on Tuesday there will be light winds from the southwest. Wednesday a low-pressure system will move through. It will create tricky travel for some. Wednesday we will be cloudy with showers and at times a steadier rain. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s. The winds will be quite strong. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest at fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be even stronger. Watch for branches down on the roadways. Wednesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving there will be variable cloudiness with a stray sprinkle or flurry early. Thanksgiving will be a colder day and blustery. We will have temperatures on Thanksgiving in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday our next system will arrive. Saturday clouds will increase and rain will develop. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night rain will switch to snow showers. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some snow showers mixed with showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday will be a cloudy day with some rain and snow showers too. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. The rest of next week is going to be chilly with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.