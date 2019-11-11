Morning Forecast, Monday November 11, 2019

This morning we will start off with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine today. We will have a low pressure system moving across the area later tonight and into Tuesday. Temperatures today will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Later this evening and into tonight, rain will move in, but will switch to snow as we head into Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s as the rain turns to snow.

Use caution on your Tuesday commute there could be slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Also, there could be low visibility within a snow shower. Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with snow showers. Tuesday will be a cold and windy day. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be blowing from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher making the air feel even colder. Our average high temperatures this time in November are in lower 50s. Our high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be were our average low temperatures should be, not high temperatures. Monday night into the day on Tuesday not a lot of snow is expected. Most will not see any laying on the ground or just a coating. It will be in the far northern counties like Elk, we could see a few inches of snowfall. Tuesday night will be bitter cold. Temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the teens. Make sure your pets are warm. We will have patchy clouds Tuesday night along with some flurries.

Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a few snow showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky. Another front will try to move through on Thursday. It will not bring us a lot of precipitation. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten mils an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday also looks dry with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds.