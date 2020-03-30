Morning Forecast, Monday March 30, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky. Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Northern counties will have a few showers. It will be a windy day. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tomorrow will be similar. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Once again a shower cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest and will be light. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine, after a morning shower or two. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partially clear sky. Thursday the relatively calm weather continues. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this timeframe are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have a mainly clear sky.

Friday we will also be dry with sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be light from the northwest. Friday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 30s. Saturday, clouds will increase as the day goes on. A cold front will be moving through either late Saturday or on Sunday. Saturday there will be some showers around. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be cloudy with showers. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have showers early then they will taper off. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with a rather cloudy sky. Another low-pressure system will move in on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. It will be a rather cloudy day with showers.