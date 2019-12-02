Morning Forecast, Monday December 2, 2019

This morning temperatures are in the 30s. It is a cloudy start with a few flurries. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with snow showers around. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be a blustery day today. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. You’ll want to use caution driving. Within a snow showers visibility could be reduced and could create slick conditions. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and Centre Counties until 1:00 PM. Also Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Cambria and Somerset Counties until 7:00 PM. In these counties we could see accumulation between 1-3″ of snow. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 20s. During the overnight hours we will have patchy clouds.

Tuesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. There will also be flurries around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night will be partially clear with temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a few snow showers. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We could see a few snow showers early and then clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Our next system makes its way through on Friday. Friday we will have clouds increasing with a few flurries. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Monday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. A low pressure system will be moving through Central PA. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.