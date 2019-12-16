Morning Forecast, Monday December 16, 2019

This morning we are starting off with snowfall and temperatures in the upper 20s. A messy start to the school and work week. We will have a system bringing southern counties some snowfall this morning that will switch over to a mix, then even some plain rainfall. This will make for a tough commute during the morning and early afternoon hours. Use caution if you are traveling. This afternoon there will be a lull in precipitation until a wintry mix arrives for the evening commute. We will have slick and icy conditions in spots through Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bedford and Somerset counties until 11:00 AM on Tuesday. This evening a Winter Weather Advisory goes in place for Indiana and Jefferson counties at 4:00 PM. Blair, Clearfield,, Centre, Huntingdon, and Cambria Counties this starts at 5:00 PM. The Winter Weather Advisory for Elk and Cameron will begin at 8:00 PM this evening. All of the advisories go until 11:00 AM Tuesday. Southern counties could pick up 1-3” of snowfall on the onset of this system before it turns over to an icy mix. Temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will see temperatures staying put in the 30s with a wintry mix and plain rain.

Into the day on Tuesday this will switch back from a wintry mix over to some snowfall. Northern counties on Tuesday could pick up 1-3” of snow. This should all move out by Tuesday evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky and a few snow showers.

Wednesday will be windy and chilly. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher, making the air feel colder. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few snow showers. Temperatures will really plummet Wednesday night. Our low temperatures will fall into the teens. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky. Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will into the 20s. Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mostly to partly sunny day.