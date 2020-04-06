Morning Forecast, Monday April 6, 2020

This morning will be clear with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today will be a nice day across Central Pennsylvania. It will be a perfect day for outdoor fun in your backyard or ever to go for a run or a walk. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperature will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light from the north. Tonight we will have a variable cloudiness with a shower or two. Tonight temperatures will not drop far due to the cloud coverage. We will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine and then a few showers arriving as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. A few disturbances will be making their way across the area during the middle half of the week before cooler air arrives for the weekend. Tuesday night temperatures will not fall much. We will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a cloudy sky and some rainfall. Wednesday there will be a showers or a thunderstorm early, otherwise more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar back into the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite the blustery day. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front will move through Thursday. Thursday will be rather cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Thursday night we will drop into the mid to upper 30s with a cloudy sky. Friday we will be cool and windy. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may near 50 degrees. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid 50s. Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. As the day goes along, slowly the sun will start to fade behind the clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Easter Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine and a few showers cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures for Easter will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Next Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.