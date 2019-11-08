Morning Forecast, Friday November 8, 2019

This morning there will be a few snow showers with temperatures in the 20s. Today we will have high temperatures only in the lower to mid 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 50s. During the day, we will have snow showers early and they will taper to flurries as the day goes on. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine as high pressure is in place. Despite the sunshine, it is going to be another chilly day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with variable cloudiness. Sunday morning we will have a sprinkle or flurry and then Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night we could see a shower or snow shower around. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Monday night we will have a wintry mix. We will keep you up to date as Monday draws near.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. We will have a variable cloudiness on Tuesday with snow showers. Wednesday will be a bitter cold day for November. Our high temperatures on Wednesday may not make it out of the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun along with flurries.