Morning Forecast, Friday November 29, 2019

If you are shopping this morning, make sure to bundle up! Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s. Overnight there will be a mainly clear to partially clear sky.

Saturday our next system will arrive. Saturday clouds will increase and a chilly rain or wintry mix will develop. This could disrupt travel. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Saturday night we will have sleet and freezing rain. If you can, stay off the roads late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will be rather cloudy with the wintry mix switching to plain rain showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sun with some snow showers too. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a blustery day. We will continue to have colder air for most of the week. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be sunshine mixing with a few clouds. There also could be a few flurries. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Again, a few flurries cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower 40s. We will be slightly below throughout the week. High pressure will build in on Friday. Our temperatures on Friday will be right around average. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. The rest of next week is going to be chilly with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.