Morning Forecast, Friday November 22, 2019

This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning will be cloudy with showers. Today we will start off with showers and drizzle, and then clouds will slowly break as the day goes on. Today will also be windy. Today will be a backwards day. We will have our high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the morning hours and then temperatures will fall as the day goes on. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight there will be patchy clouds with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday clouds will thicken and rain will develop as the day goes on. If the clouds move in quickly in the morning, there could be a bit of freezing rian in spots early. Be careful while traveling. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be below average. We will only have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night the rain will continue, and in some spots could switch to snow showers. Use caution there could be slick road conditions. Our low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or snow shower. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday there will be a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be near 50 degrees. Our winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday we will start off with sun, but clouds will mix in as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night some showers will arrive. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be rather cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Thursday for Thanksgiving at this point we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. The rest of next week our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.