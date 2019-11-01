Morning Forecast, Friday November 1, 2019

This morning will be quite windy. Winds today will be from the west at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Make sure to secure everything down and watch for blowing objects on the roadways. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson, Indiana, Elk, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset until 10:00 AM. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and we have a few flurries around. This afternoon winds will diminish and clouds will break. Our high temperatures today will only be in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight our temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 20s with a clearing sky.

Saturday will be cool. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Sunday there could also be a shower or flurry around. It will be a blustery day too. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will have lower temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Monday we will also have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday’s high temperatures will only be in the 40s.