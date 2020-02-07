Morning Forecast, Friday February 7, 2020

This morning we will have rain switching over to some snow. This morning there will be a burst of snow leading to quick accumulations and travel difficulties. We could during these early morning hours pick up an inch an hour. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson, Indiana, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Cameron Counties until 1:00 PM. The Winter Weather Advisory goes until 7:00 PM for Cambria and Somerset Counties. In northern counties and the Laurel Highlands today we could pick up an three to six inches of snowfall. East of I-99, most will see an inch to three inches. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be become blustery. Today temperatures will start near 40 degrees, but they will drop as the day continues. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds.

Saturday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few flurries. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a disturbance moves through bringing us a light snowfall. Sunday morning we will have a few flurries around. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night will be cloudy with a bit of a mix into early Monday morning.

Monday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will have variable cloudiness. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have winds from the southwest. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have lingering showers early Wednesday and then there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.