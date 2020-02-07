1  of  55
Closings & Delays
All Saints Catholic School Bishop Carroll High School Bishop McCort and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy Blacklick Valley School District Brockway Area School District Brockway Center For Arts and Technology Brockway Head Start Center Brookville Area School District Cambria Heights School District Cameron County Schools Central Cambria School District Clarion-Limestone Area School District Clearfield Alliance Christian School Clearfield Area School District Clearfield Career & Technology Center Clearfield Preschool Center Conemaugh Township Area School District Conemaugh Valley School District Curwensville Area School District DuBois Area School District DuBois Christian Schools DuBois Senior Center Ferndale Area School District Forest Area School District Forest Hills School District Glendale Area School District Greater Johnstown School District Harmony Area School District Homer-Center School District Indiana Area School District Jeff Tech Johnsonburg Area School District Kane Area School District Lakeside UMC - Before & After School Program Marion Center Area School District Moshannon Valley School District Mothers Day Out New Story - Clearfield Northern Cambria Head Start Northern Cambria School District Penn Cambria School District Penns Manor School District Philipsburg-Osceola School District Portage Area School District Punxsutawney Area School District Purchase Line School District Richland School District Ridgway Area School District Saint Benedict School - Carrolltown Seeds of Faith Christian Academy St. Marys Area School District St. Michael School - Loretto United School District West Branch Area School District Windber Area School District

Morning Forecast, Friday February 7, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning we will have rain switching over to some snow. This morning there will be a burst of snow leading to quick accumulations and travel difficulties. We could during these early morning hours pick up an inch an hour. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson, Indiana, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Cameron Counties until 1:00 PM. The Winter Weather Advisory goes until 7:00 PM for Cambria and Somerset Counties. In northern counties and the Laurel Highlands today we could pick up an three to six inches of snowfall. East of I-99, most will see an inch to three inches. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be become blustery. Today temperatures will start near 40 degrees, but they will drop as the day continues. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds.

Saturday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few flurries. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a disturbance moves through bringing us a light snowfall. Sunday morning we will have a few flurries around. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night will be cloudy with a bit of a mix into early Monday morning.

Monday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will have variable cloudiness. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have winds from the southwest. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have lingering showers early Wednesday and then there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss