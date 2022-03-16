Tonight, high pressure moves off to our east as our next low-pressure system moves in from the south. Expect increasing clouds this evening into the overnight becoming mostly cloudy. Showers approach our southern counties late tonight into early Thursday morning. Low temperatures sit mild in the 40s.

Thursday, we start the morning on damp note. A few will see sprinkles and light showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and will climb back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will decrease in the afternoon as winds remain light. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid-40s.

Friday, we start out with a good mix of clouds and sun. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s as our next low-pressure system approaches the region. Expect increasing cloud cover Friday evening into the overnight. A few will even see a shower late Friday night with overnight lows sitting in the upper 40s lower 50s.

Saturday, we sit under a mainly cloudy sky and a few scattered showers. Highs will again sit mild before the front moves through in the afternoon as we climb back into the 60s.

Sunday there will be a shower or flurry early and then clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid-50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures ton Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.