Monday Overnight Weather Forecast, June 14th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This evening there will be a few showers and thunderstorms early. Tonight will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 70s. There could be a shower or two around. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and less humid. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy but the clouds will break and become mostly sunny. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 80s.