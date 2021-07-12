Monday Overnight Weather Forecast, July 12th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight there will be a shower and thunderstorm early. The lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will remain very warm and humid with the highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong and possible turn severe. Stay weather aware.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a stray shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a stray shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few of us could be in the lower 90s.

Saturday will be active with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday morning there could be some showers early. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the lower 80s.