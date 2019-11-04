Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 4th, 2019

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with a few flurries or a shower. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s and the lower 40s.

Tuesday we will start off cloudy and then clouds will break this afternoon. There will be a few showers throughout the day. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. Tuesday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. During the overnight hours there will be a partially clear sky.

Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west-southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and even some snow showers moving in late in the day. You’ll want to use caution because roadways could become slick. Especially on roads that have fallen leaves on them. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There wil be some snow showers and flurries around.

Friday we will have high temperatures only in the lower to mid 30s. There will eba few snow showers and flurries. It will be breezy which will make the day feel even colder. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. This could be the coldest night so far this season.

Saturday there will be a mostly sunny sky as high pressure is in place. Despite the sunshine, it is going to be another chilly day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.