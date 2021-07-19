Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 19th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Today will be mainly sunny and pleasant. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm in a few places but most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will have a few clouds. The lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will have more sunshine than clouds and it will turn humid. There could be a shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a shower and a thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 80s.