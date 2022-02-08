Mild temps return Wednesday with shower chances in the evening

Tonight, high pressure moves into the region with clear skies and calmer winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper teens quick before warming back up Wednesday. Winds tonight will shift out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday starts with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 40s to even a few low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the south which pumps in the warm air advection. A clipper system moves in late Wednesday afternoon which will increase our cloud cover west to east and rain showers will move in during the evening. Lows overnight sit near freezing.

Thursday cooler air will filter in as winds are now westerly behind the front so while air temps sit in the upper 30s, feel like might be in the low 30s. We will see scattered snow showers for a good bit of Thursday on the back side of the clipper system. Lows on Thursday drop into the mid 20s.

Friday, we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds with another mild afternoon. Highs will climb back into the mid 40s. Our next clipper system moves through late Friday night into Saturday which will again bring a rain and snow shower across the region. Lows overnight drop into the low 30s.

The weekend starts mild with highs nearing 40 on Saturday and a chance of a rain/snow shower with cooler air returning on Sunday with highs back in the upper 20s to low 30s.

