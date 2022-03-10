Tonight, we remain under a partly cloudy sky and lows drop back into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light and variable.

Mild conditions continue into Friday with some early sunshine. Highs will get back into the upper 40s to mid-50s. Clouds will be on the increase late in the afternoon as a frontal system approaches the region. Models have it moving fast, meaning the precipitation will start late Friday night as rain for some and snow for others depending on temperatures.

Early Saturday morning most areas will see the switch over to snow as cold air pushes in. With a few heavy bands moving across the region Saturday morning, roads will get covered quickly and we’ll see it accumulate. Along with snow showers winds will be very strong. We’ll see northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times. Snow showers diminish by the afternoon and cold air settles in. Lows overnight drop into the teens and low 20s.

Sunday morning starts with some cloud cover and lingering snow flurries before clearing out by the afternoon and evening. We stay breezy and cold with highs in the mid-30s and winds out of the west.

The warmup begins once again on Monday with southwest winds ushering in the warm air advection. Highs will climb into low and mid 50s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s.

Tuesday we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky with highs back in the low to mid 50s. A stray shower is possible on Tuesday as a shortwave moves across the region. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s.