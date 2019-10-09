Midday forecast Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Today a ridge of high pressure will move in north of the region. We will have sunshine mixing with some clouds. Due to a low pressure system off the eastern seaboard, eastern counties could see a little more cloud coverage. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northeast and will be light.

Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will also be filled with sunshine with only a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hours. Thursday night will be clear. Our low temperatures on Thursday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. This weekend we will have a cold front moving through, but the timing is not quite there yet. At this point, it looks like Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. If you have plans during the daytime hours on Saturday it should be dry, it is looking like the front arrives late Saturday bringing a few showers with it. Saturday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers. Our low temperatures on Saturday will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday we will have a few showers early then clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday clouds will increase as the day goes on. The rest of next week temperatures will be right around average in the lower to mid 60s.