Midday Forecast, Tuesday December 3, 2019

Today there will be a rather cloudy sky. There could be a few peeks of sunshine in eastern counties, but most places will be quite cloudy. There will also be scattered flurries around. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight clouds will become widespread with temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. There also will be a snow shower or two.

Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Due to the winds, there also could be some snow squalls. Within a snow squall there could briefly be whiteout conditions and quick accumulating snowfall leading to slick conditions. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We could see a few snow showers early and then clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Our next system makes its way through on Friday. Friday we will have clouds increasing with a few flurries. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Monday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. A low pressure system will be moving through Central PA. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.