Midday Forecast, Thursday April 9, 2020

Today will be rather cloudy with showers along with a few rumbles of thunder. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. These will drop through the afternoon switching showers over to snow showers. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Tonight we will drop into the mid to upper 30s with a cloudy sky and even a bit of a mix or snow showers. Tonight into Friday morning northern counties and the Laurel Highlands could see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces.

Friday we will be chilly and windy. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 40s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid 50s. Friday there will be a few morning flurries and then we will have more clouds compared to sun. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Easter Sunday we will have clouds increasing and showers developing late. Our high temperatures for Easter will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will have showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds with some sun. There could also be a sprinkle or a flurry. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The cool weather will continue for most of the week with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are now in the upper 50s to lower 60s.