Midday Forecast, Monday December 27, 2021

Monday morning’s winter mix will slowly change to showers and drizzle during the afternoon from the southwest to the northeast.

Due to the ice, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Indiana, Cambria, and Somerset Counties from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the rest of the region from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tuesday will have more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Some rain will form Tuesday afternoon, mixed with snow in spots near and north of I-80. We’ll continue to have some rain with a mix north Tuesday night.

Showers early Wednesday will give way to a cloudy to partly sunny sky during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

