Midday Forecast, Friday April 10, 2020

Today we will be chilly and windy. Winds today will be from the northwest between twenty to twenty five miles an hour. High temperatures today will only make it into the lower to mid 40s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid 50s. Flurries will be tapering off and then we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear.

Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Easter Sunday we will have clouds increasing and showers developing late. Our high temperatures for Easter will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will have showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday we will have clouds with some sun. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray sprinkle or flurry. The cool weather will continue for most of the week with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are now in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.