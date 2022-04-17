A brief high pressure in place will keep us quiet and cool tonight. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday morning starts dry and even with a bit of sunshine. Clouds quickly increase Monday morning and rain, and snow showers will spread across the region. This will continue into Monday evening with chilly high temperatures in the mid-40s. For those in higher elevations expect light accumulation of 1-2 inches. Those in the valleys will also see a bit accumulate on grassy surfaces and make for a messy afternoon and evening commute. Overnight lows drop into the low 30s with scattered snow showers.

Tuesday, we remain on the colder side as the front moves through. Lingering rain and snow showers will continue through late in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will again only climb into the low and mid-40s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday and afternoon highs will try and rebound into the upper 50s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Milder temperatures continue heading into Thursday. Our next rain maker looks to bring some scattered shower activity for Thursday afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 60s.

A look ahead towards the weekend. Friday, highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with sunshine and clouds. Saturday also decent with partly cloudy and highs in the 70s.

