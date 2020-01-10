Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 10th, 2020

Today will be a cloudy day with showers and drizzle. Most of the shower activity will be in northwestern counties. Milder air will be moving in and sticking around through the weekend. Today our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will see temperatures in the 40s with showers.

Saturday will remain cloudy with some drizzle. The shower activity will quiet down until the evening hours. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. As Saturday goes on, temperatures could go even higher. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 40s with more showers.

Sunday we will be cloudy to start with some showers but should see a little afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Our average high temperatures for January are in the lower to mid 30s. We have been well above with no cold stretch in sight. Sunday it will become breezy as the day goes on. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine to start then clouds will increase as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night we will have a cloudy sky with some rain moving in. Temperatures Monday night will stay in the 40s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will start off with some sun and clouds, but showers will develop as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest and will be light. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday there will be showers early and then they will slowly taper off. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a bit breezy on Thursday. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 30s.