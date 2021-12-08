Evening weather forecast Wednesday, December 8, 2021

We’ll have some leftover flurries early tonight; otherwise, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and a little colder than last night with lows in the lower to middle 20s. We’ll have a fair amount of clouds on Thursday with only a few peeks of sunshine. It will be a chilly day with highs only in the middle to upper 30s. A bit of light rain or a wintry mix will be around Thursday night into early Friday. The rest of Friday will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 40s. Even warmer air will try to push in on gusty winds on Saturday. Despite some rain, temperatures will be rising into the 50s. West of Route 219, some places could even rise into the lower 60s. Sunday will be chillier again with despite clouds breaking for sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 40s. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will turn warmer once again with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. Highs Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll reach to near to just above 50 on Tuesday and then into the middle 50s on Wednesday. The mild weather will stay with us through the end of next week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.