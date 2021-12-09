Evening weather forecast Thursday, December 9, 2021

Tonight will be cold and cloudy, with a winter mix falling in some areas. Winds will range from 5-10 MPH and temperatures will dip to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll see a winter mix that will turn to showers and drizzle. The highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. Evening temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Temperatures will be above average, reaching about 58 degrees. The low on Saturday will be about 32 degrees.

Sunday will be breezy with clouds breaking for sunshine. High of 42 degrees & low of 28 degrees.