Sunday evening will be clear and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Monday we’ll see clouds and sunshine with a possible shower in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s and then dip to the low 60s overnight.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows return to the 60s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the low 80s and low 60s overnight.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a shower moving in for the evening. High temperatures will sit around 80 and lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will have clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.