Sunday night will bring scattered thunderstorms for much of our region. Low temperatures will dip to about 67 degrees.

The storms will reduce to scattered showers for Monday morning. We’ll see clouds that will break for sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and lows will dip to the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with high temperatures around 80 degrees and lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly clouds, highs in the low 80s and lows in the 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lows will go down to the mid 60s.

Friday we’ll see clouds and sunshine. It will be warm and humid with pop-up thunderstorms. Temperatures climb to the 90s and lows dip to the mid 60s.