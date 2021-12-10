Evening weather forecast Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday night will be cloudy with rain showers. Temperatures will remain around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be windy and cloudy with times of rain and thunder. High temperatures will be well above average for early December, flirting with 60 degrees.

Wind advisories will begin in the afternoon, with sustained winds around 20-30 MPH and gusts over 55 MPH.

WIND ADVISORIES:

Jefferson & Indiana Counties: 1 p.m. Saturday until midnight.

Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, & Somerset Counties: 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, & Bedford Counties: 4 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday evening temperatures will be in the low 30s with some flurries overnight.

Sunday will be breezy with clouds breaking for sunshine. Highs Sunday will be in the low 40s. Lows will be around 28 degrees.