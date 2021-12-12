Evening weather forecast December 12, 2021

Tonight we’ll see increasing clouds with temperatures in the low 30s.

Those clouds will break for sun on Monday with a high of 51 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 6-9 MPH. Wind gusts can reach up to 20 MPH. Monday night our temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a calm wind. Again, our high is 51 degrees and evening temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. The high temperature will be 47 and the low will be 40.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures well above average, reaching the lower to mid 60s. Evening temperatures will be around 37 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 48. Clouds and a shower will come at night, with a low of 36.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers. We’ll have a high of 49 and a low of 25.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 36 and a low of 28.