Evening forecast Thursday, March 19, 2020

Happy first day of spring! Today there will be showers early, and then we will have a variable cloudy sky the rest of the day. Winds today will be from the south. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be mild for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this time in March are in the mid 40s. This evening another round of showers will move in. Tonight temperatures will stay in the 40s and it will be cloudy with more showers.

Another low pressure system will move through on Friday. Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with times of rain. We will even have some thunderstorms moving through too. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will even reach into the lower 70s. This is well above average for this time of the year. What will usher in this warm air will be a southwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Friday night there will be a few lingering showers. Low temperatures on Friday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s.