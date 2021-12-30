Evening Forecast, Thursday December 30, 2021

Thursday night temperatures will dip to the upper 30s, lower 40s. It will be cloudy with some drizzle and fog.

Friday will be cloudy as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower 40s with clouds sticking around. Showers slowly move in New Year’s Eve into early New Year’s Day.

2022 will have a cloudy start on Saturday with rain throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds between five to ten miles per hour. Saturday night the showers will turn into snow with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy with snow showers and flurries. Winds on Sunday will be blustery, between ten to fifteen miles per hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.