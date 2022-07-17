Sunday night’s scattered shower and storm activity will continue into Monday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Monday will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight will stay mild with lows in the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. Lows drop into the upper 60s.

On Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday we will also have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.