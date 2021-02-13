Evening forecast Saturday, February 13, 2021

The tide is turning in terms of winter weather. After a week with one system after another bringing snow to Central Pennsylvania, there will be a shift to one messy mix after another.

The day started with a cloudy sky and some very light snow in spots, especially to the north. In other areas there was a wintry mix or sleet, especially to the south. That ment slick spots could form on surfaces. It was also a cold day with highs only reaching into the 20s.

You don’t want to let your guard down during the overnight hours. There will still be some light snow showers or sleet. Even though precipitation will be light in nature, you still want to keep an eye out for slick surfaces. Temperatures will be seasonable with lows in the low 20s.

Some of the light wintry mix may carry over into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be the better day of the weekend. It will be a quiet and seasonable end to the weekend with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach into the 30s and lows will be at or just below 20 degrees.

The next winter event will arrive just in time for the new week. It will be cloudy with snow showers in the area, especially to the northwest. Meanwhile, there will also be a chance for a wintry mix in spots, especially to the southeast. Highs will reach into the 20s for the day and lower into the teens overnight.

It will remain cloudy Tuesday with snow still moving through the area. This will be seen through the majority of the day then gradually taper off and even some clearing will happen later. Highs will reach into the 30s then once again lower into the teens overnight.

Central Pennsylvania will enjoy a break from the winter precipitation and some sunshine Wednesday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with seasonable temperatures. Unfortunately, it will be just enough time to prepare for the next system.

The next wintry mix will be working its way through the region bringing the next round of headaches to commuters. This will be the second storm of the week that we will continue to track and fine tune details. Fortunately, by the end of the week. Conditions look to dry out some. It will be a fairly quiet Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and seasonable temperatures.