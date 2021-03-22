Evening forecast Monday, March 22, 2021

No surprise that today was another day filled with sunshine. In addition, temperatures were once again mild with highs in the low 60s. That’s more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Hopefully you managed to get outside to soak up some Vitamin D over the last few days because conditions will begin to change for the rest of the week.

Calm conditions will carry into the overnight hours across Central Pennsylvania. It will be a mostly to partially clear night. Temperatures overnight will also be a few degrees above average with lows in the mid 30s.

Early Tuesday morning will begin with some sun then there will be times of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Therefore, the region will say goodbye to the bountiful sunshine. However, it will be another mild day with highs breaking into the low 60s. Overnight, some drizzle could be seen in some areas to the west.

Wednesday will be rather grey and cloudy. Some drizzle, or a light shower will be seen in spots and highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The region will see more chances for rain Thursday. It will be another cloudy day with another round of showers moving in. It will be even milder with highs reaching into the upper 60s. Showers will then turn into a steadier rain overnight.

Showers will carry over into the morning hours of Friday then gradually taper off as the day progresses. Clouds will break some and highs will reach the upper 60s. After a few run-ins with showers during the week, some sun will return for the weekend.

Saturday will be a mild day with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average with highs in the low 60s. More cloud cover will be seen Sunday as a few showers pass through. Highs will sit around the 60 degree mark.