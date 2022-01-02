Evening forecast, January 2, 2022

Showers start to move out this evening, making for a cloudy end to the weekend. Monday will be a cloudy day. Temperatures will stay cold to start the week, reaching just a high of 30, and dropping to a low of 20 overnight Monday into Tuesday. Wind speeds will reach the high teens, to low 20s on Monday afternoon, reaching gusts of 23 MPH in Altoona by noon.

Tuesday will have a slight warm up, with high temperatures reaching 38 degrees. It will be a calm, mostly sunny day with not much of a wind risk throughout the day.

From there, temperatures will reach 40 on Wednesday, and stay sunny. But it will get cooler, and cloudy as the week progresses. Thursday could see some flurries pop up in the afternoon and clear out early overnight. Temperatures will start to drop from Thursday into the weekend, getting down near the freezing mark, during the day, and into the low 20s overnight to end the week.