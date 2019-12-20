Evening forecast Friday, December 20, 2019

Conditions remained dry for the end of the week and temperatures were right around average. Periods of clouds and sun were seen across Central Pennsylvania and highs reached into the 30s. It will be a seasonable night with lows dipping into the 20s. It will also remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Whether you will be traveling for the holiday season or staying close to home for winter activities, conditions will be ideal.

The region will continue to see dry conditions through the weekend therefore, anyone expecting to hit the road will still have safe driving conditions for the holidays. It will be warmer for the weekend with temperatures reaching into the 40s. However, Saturday will see a little more cloud cover with the region expected to see a cloudy start to the day. Highs will be just shy of 40 degrees for the day. Overnight lows will be around average as they dip into the 20s.

The end of the weekend will see more sunshine with a mostly sunny sky expected Sunday. It will also be mild with highs reaching into the mid 40s. This will be pushing ten degrees above average for this time of year. The overnight hours will remain dry under a mainly clear sky and lows will dip into the 20s.

The stretch of sunny and dry weather will carry over into the new week. It will also be mild for this time of year with temperatures looking to flirt with the 50s into Christmas. The week will begin with a mostly sunny sky Monday and highs reaching into the upper 40s. Highs will once again reach into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday. The day will start off mostly sunny before cloud cover gradually increases. Overnight temperatures will also be ten degrees above average with lows around the freezing mark.

Clouds with periods of sunshine will be seen Wednesday as temperatures ramin above average. Highs will reach into the mid 40s and lows will hang around the freezing mark. More clouds will continue to filter in through the end of the week. As this happens, high temperatures won’t be as warm but will still be warmer than average.

