Evening forecast, December 31, 2021

After a warm New Year’s Eve with temperatures sitting in the mid 50s with some clouds throughout the region, we will drop into the lower to mid 40s overnight. Rain will start to move through the area overnight. Overnight tonight will be mostly light rain, but if you are out celebrating the New Year, may want to take precautions if driving after midnight.

This rain will stick with us throughout the day Saturday, making for a more wet start to 2022. There will be some breaks in the rain in spots throughout the morning, but by lunch time showers should cover the region. Later in the afternoon some more moderate to heavy rain will come, mainly more so in the Laurel Highlands and Southern Valleys, where they could see closer to an inch of total rainfall throughout the day. Further north should stay closer to half an inch throughout the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday calls for a windy start to the day, and a mainly cloudy day. There could be some flurries/showers at times throughout the day. With snow falling north of I-80, and mainly a spot shower to the south. The day will start off with highs near the 50s, but drop early down towards the lower 40s. Any mix of precipitation should clear out by late afternoon, dropping into the low 20s, and teens for some people overnight. Monday will stay cold, with temperatures near the freezing mark, and a chance for flurries during the day.

From Tuesday on, temperatures should start to climb towards the 40s again, and should make for a calmer week, with not much precipitation in store for us.