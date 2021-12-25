Evening forecast, December 25, 2021

Most of the area dealt with a wet Christmas today, with showers moving through the area throughout most of the day. The rain should start to subside in the early evening hours, making for a rather cloudy evening. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid 30s, dropping down close to the freezing mark north of I-80. Sunday will call for a calmer day, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures will cool down a bit as we head into next week, with some areas staying in the upper 30s on Sunday, others getting to the lower 40s. Eastern counties should see a bit more sun, with the northwest and Laurel Highlands sitting in mostly cloud cover throughout the day.
Early morning Monday, a mixture of rain and snow will start to move into the area, which could make for a sloppy start to the week, areas north of I-80 will sit near the freezing mark throughout the day Monday, and could see more of that rain/snow mixture.
Later in the week will stay in the 40s, reaching highs in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will cool a bit heading into the New Years weekend, but will stay mainly cloudy.
