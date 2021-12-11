Early morning weather forecast Sunday December 12, 2021

Sunday will be breezy with the clouds breaking for sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Sunday evening temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Monday has a high of 50 degrees and a low of 31. The sun will mix with a few clouds.

Tuesday’s high will be 51 and the low will be 44. We’ll see times of clouds and sun.

Wednesday there will be more clouds than sun with a high of 49 and a low of 41.

Thursday will be quite warm for December with a high of 63 degrees. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s overnight.

Friday we’ll see more clouds than sun with the chance of a shower. The high will be 50 and the low will be 35.