Tonight, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and temperatures will fall. Lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Winds will become light and variable.

Thursday we start with sunshine! During the afternoon a cold front will move through which brings with cloud cover and will try and bring a spotty shower. Expecting to stay mainly dry and the comfortable air arrives. Highs will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds clear out by the evening and we’ll be mostly clear and cool overnight. Lows drop into the 40s and 50s. Nice night to open the windows!

A beautiful day for Friday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 70s. Overnight we stay quiet, clear and comfortable. Lows drop into the 40s and 50s.

The dry and comfy stretch continues into Saturday. Highs will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s but the dewpoints will be low in the 40s and 50s. Overnight we remain mostly clear and lows drop into the 50s!

Sunday we’ll see a bit more cloud cover and a few spotty showers will be possible in the late afternoon. Highs remain comfortable in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A more unsettled pattern returns for the new week with a few rain chances Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures however remain near and below the average of 81.