Cold tonight with temperatures rebounding for Sunday

Tonight, high pressure will move into the region and clouds will decrease. Our sky will become mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the teens and a few single digits. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph will keep temperatures from dropping too low.

Sunday, we warm right back up! Abundant sunshine is with us and southerly winds. This will allow high temperatures to climb back into the mid and upper 40s.

Monday, we stay mild with a good mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid and upper 50s! .

While we stay warm into Tuesday our next rain chance arrives by midday on Tuesday. Expect occasional showers throughout Tuesday night. Highs will remain warm in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows overnight will only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday morning we’ll see lingering rain showers before a few peaks of sunshine return. Mild temperatures remain with us as highs are back in the mid-50s. Overnight, lows drop int the low 30s.

Thursday we are watching for another potential winter storm. Another tricky system with such mild temperatures but this one we are watching for rain, ice and a wintry mix. Thursday looks to start dry with highs in the low 40s. A wintry mix then moves in late Thursday into Friday where we briefly warm up before cooling back down. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.