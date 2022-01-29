Cold tonight, light snow for some Sunday evening before a warm up!

Tonight we’ll mostly clear skies and clouds begin to move in from the west. Winds will remain breezy out of the west at 5-15 mph so the Wind Chill Advisory will continue into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the single digits and a few will dip just below zero.

Sunday, we’ll see increasing cloud cover to become mostly cloudy by late morning. Highs will climb into the mid 20s with winds diminishing. Light snow will be possible late in the afternoon until early evening. Not looking at much in terms of accumulation but a quick coating is likely. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid teens.

Monday, we’ll see a good mix of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing into the mid 30s which is right on average. Overnight lows drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Tuesday will be another similar day just with a bit more cloud cover. High temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. Overnight we drop into the mid 20s.

Wednesday will bring increasing cloud cover ahead of our next system. With temperatures reaching low to mid 40s we’ll see rain showers move in late Wednesday night. Into Thursday, rain showers continue until late Thursday when temps start dropping. This will lead to a bit of snow to mix in as cold air makes a return.