Tonight, we’ll sit under cloudy skies. A few flurries will be around but otherwise quiet with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be gusty early and then diminish overnight out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

The weekend will be colder. Saturday, we start with a decent bit of cloud cover, and by the late afternoon clouds will try to break. A few will see some peaks of sunshine here and there, but high temperatures only climb into the low and mid-30s. Winds will remain out of the north west at 5-10 mph. Overnight, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and lows dropping into the low 20s.

Sunday starts with a good deal of sunshine and a bit warmer. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds trend out of the west and will be a bit breezy into the afternoon at 10-15 mph. By Sunday evening, a front will try and move north to south and might spark a few light snow showers. Lows overnight will drop into the upper teens and low 20s.

Monday will be windy and cold with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will continue to see highs warm up a bit into the low 40s. Clouds back on the increase as we sit under a partly cloudy sky. Still a bit of inconsistency into late next week with a few chances for rain, so stay tuned.

